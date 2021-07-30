UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Allow Entry To Vaccinated Tourists From August 1 - Tourism Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:40 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Saudi Arabia decided to again allow foreigners to visit the country on tourist visas if they have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting August 1, the country's tourism ministry announced on Friday.

"From August 1, 2021, the restrictions for the entry into the kingdom for holders of tourist visas who have been vaccinated will no longer be in force. No quarantine will be required for those who have vaccination certificates," the ministry said on Twitter.

Tourists will still need to take a PCR test 72 hours before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The country has so far authorized four COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer. The country has reported a total of 523,397 COVID-19 cases, while 8,212 patients have died, according to the official information.

Saudi Arabia introduced tourist visas in September 2019. In March 2020, the authorities have suspended their issue due to the pandemic.

