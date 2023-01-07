UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Ban Sale Of Alcohol In Duty-Free Stores - Customs

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 06:06 PM

The Saudi Arabian authorities will not allow the sale of alcohol in duty-free stores in airports and on the land, maritime borders, Saudi Arabian customs said on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The Saudi Arabian authorities will not allow the sale of alcohol in duty-free stores in airports and on the land, maritime borders, Saudi Arabian customs said on Saturday.

"Alcohol would not be sold in free-trade zones, in duty-free stores that are being opened at border checkpoints for entry into the country by land, sea or air," the customs said, as quoted by Saudi Arabian news outlet Ajel.

A number of conservative Muslim countries of the Arabian Gulf, particularly Qatar, allow the sale of alcoholic beverages in duty-free stores, but restricts its import into the country, while in other Gulf states, for example in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, alcohol bought in duty-free can be imported, but in limited quantities.

