Saudi Arabia to Consider Providing Humanitarian Support to Venezuela - Relief Center Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia will consider launching humanitarian aid projects in Venezuela to alleviate the ongoing crisis in that country, the supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Abdullah al-Rabeeah told Sputnik.

"We don't have projects now, but we will think of it in the future," al-Rabbeah said on Tuesday.

When asked about the agency's humanitarian plans for Ukraine, al-Rabbeah said that no initiatives have been undertaken so far, however, he expects to see the involvement across the globe.

"We haven't started projects as we speak but... we hope to see us all over the world. However, we have to work with the priorities of the United Nations, but Ukraine is equally important for us," al-Rabbeah said.

Venezuela has experienced humanitarian and political crises that intensified in January, when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed President Nicolas Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's resources. While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as the country's leader, Russia, China and numerous other countries say Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.