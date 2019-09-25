UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Consider Providing Humanitarian Support To Venezuela - Relief Center Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:01 AM

Saudi Arabia to Consider Providing Humanitarian Support to Venezuela - Relief Center Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia will consider launching humanitarian aid projects in Venezuela to alleviate the ongoing crisis in that country, the supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Abdullah al-Rabeeah told Sputnik.

"We don't have projects now, but we will think of it in the future," al-Rabbeah said on Tuesday.

When asked about the agency's humanitarian plans for Ukraine, al-Rabbeah said that no initiatives have been undertaken so far, however, he expects to see the involvement across the globe.

"We haven't started projects as we speak but... we hope to see us all over the world. However, we have to work with the priorities of the United Nations, but Ukraine is equally important for us," al-Rabbeah said.

Venezuela has experienced humanitarian and political crises that intensified in January, when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed President Nicolas Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's resources. While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as the country's leader, Russia, China and numerous other countries say Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia China United States Saudi Arabia Venezuela January All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.