Saudi Arabia To Cooperate With US In Florida Shooting Probe - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud directed his country's security services to cooperate with American colleagues in investigating the shooting at a US Naval base in Florida, the Saudi Embassy in the Washington said.

"His Majesty directed Saudi security services to cooperate with the relevant American agencies to uncover information that will help determine the cause of this horrific attack," the statement said on Friday.

The shooter was identified as a Saudi trainee pilot. He killed three people and injured at least seven more before being shot to death.

