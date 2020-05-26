Saudi Arabia to Ease Coronavirus Restrictions on Thursday - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia will start phasing out restrictions on Thursday that were imposed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has said.

"Starting Thursday, May 28, the next measures will be implemented to allow a full return to normal life," he said during a press conference on Monday.

As part of the exit strategy, the Saudi health authorities plan to step up testing and increase capacities for treating patients with severe coronavirus disease.

With overall 74,795 confirmed cases, the monarchy is the epicenter of the outbreak in the Arab world. It recorded more than 2,200 new cases and nine deaths in the past day, bringing the death toll to 399.