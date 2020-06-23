UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Enforce Special COVID-19 Rules During 2020 Hajj Pilgrimage - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Saudi Arabia will enforce special guidelines for those performing the Hajj pilgrimage this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Al Arabiya website reported on Tuesday, citing the country's health minister, Tawfiq Rabiah

According to the news outlet, the guidelines will include a limit of 10,000 people allowed to perform Hajj at a single time, a ban on those 65 and older to perform the pilgrimage in 2020, mandatory testing and social distancing.

Saudi Arabia, which hosts Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, has confirmed a total of 164,144 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 1,346.

