Saudi Arabia to Extend Bans on Passenger Travel, Work Attendance Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia intends to indefinitely extend temporary bans on workplace attendance and passenger travel, both international and domestic, in light of the continued spread of COVID-19, state media reports citing Ministry of the Interior sources.

The Saudi Press Agency on Sunday morning reported that employees of both state and private sector organizations will not be allowed to attend their workplace "until further notice."

The Saudi government had initially suspended workplace attendance for public sector employees on March 16, and the ban was widened to cover the private sector two days later.

Additionally, restrictions on international and domestic passenger travel have also been prolonged "until further notice," the agency reported.

International flights to and from Saudi Arabia were originally banned on March 15.

Intercity flights, trains, bus and taxi services were limited on March 21. Travel for humanitarian and medical purposes is exempt from the ban.

A curfew between 19:00 and 06:00 local time [16:00-03:00 GMT] has been in force in Saudi Arabia since Monday.

A total of 1,203 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Saudi Arabia since the start of the outbreak, according to figures released on Saturday evening. A total of four people have died in the country after contracting the disease.