UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Extend Bans On Passenger Travel, Work Attendance Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

Saudi Arabia to Extend Bans on Passenger Travel, Work Attendance Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia intends to indefinitely extend temporary bans on workplace attendance and passenger travel, both international and domestic, in light of the continued spread of COVID-19, state media reports citing Ministry of the Interior sources.

The Saudi Press Agency on Sunday morning reported that employees of both state and private sector organizations will not be allowed to attend their workplace "until further notice."

The Saudi government had initially suspended workplace attendance for public sector employees on March 16, and the ban was widened to cover the private sector two days later.

Additionally, restrictions on international and domestic passenger travel have also been prolonged "until further notice," the agency reported.

International flights to and from Saudi Arabia were originally banned on March 15.

Intercity flights, trains, bus and taxi services were limited on March 21. Travel for humanitarian and medical purposes is exempt from the ban.

A curfew between 19:00 and 06:00 local time [16:00-03:00 GMT] has been in force in Saudi Arabia since Monday.

A total of 1,203 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Saudi Arabia since the start of the outbreak, according to figures released on Saturday evening. A total of four people have died in the country after contracting the disease.

Related Topics

Died Saudi Saudi Arabia March Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on ..

53 minutes ago

UAE reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, Disinfection Pr ..

2 hours ago

Hundreds of German tourists repatriated from RAK I ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review globa ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s leading position in World Happine ..

3 hours ago

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.