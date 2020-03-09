UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Fine People For Not Disclosing Health Details On Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

Saudi Arabia to Fine People for Not Disclosing Health Details on Border

Saudi Arabia will fine passengers for failure to disclose correct details on their health condition at entry points into the country amid the further spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Attorney General's office announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia will fine passengers for failure to disclose correct details on their health condition at entry points into the country amid the further spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Attorney General's office announced on Monday.

According to the statement, the fine will amount to 500,000 Riyals ($133,000) for people who do not accurately declare their health details to relevant authorities.

On Monday, the Saudi authorities announced that there were 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

