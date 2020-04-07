UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Hold Extraordinary G20 Meeting On Energy Markets Friday - Organizers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:32 PM

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Tuesday that it would hold an extraordinary meeting of G20 energy ministers on Friday to discuss the energy market stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia confirmed on Tuesday that it would hold an extraordinary meeting of G20 energy ministers on Friday to discuss the energy market stability.

"The Saudi G20 Presidency will hold an Extraordinary G20 Energy Ministers' virtual meeting on Friday 10 April 2020 to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets and enable a stronger global economy.

The G20 Energy ministers will also act, alongside invited countries, and regional and international organizations, to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy markets," Riyadh said in a statement.

