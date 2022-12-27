Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj Expo 2023 from Jan 9

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will organize the 'Hajj Expo 2023' conference and exhibition January 9-12, 2023.

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will organize the 'Hajj Expo 2023' conference and exhibition January 9-12, 2023.

The four-day event, being held under the patronage of Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, was part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to build an innovative ecosystem of services and solutions to better serve pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques, while enhancing their religious and cultural experiences, a ministry press release said.

"It aims to create an integrated and sustainable ecosystem that improves pilgrims' experiences, anticipate their future trends, and establish opportunities for further collaborations, agreements, and local and international initiatives," the ministry added.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said: "The conference will allow entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers from more than 200 global organizations to share successful experiences, and brainstorm sustainable quality solutions designed to cater to pilgrims' aspirations and needs.

" It reflected the unrelenting support dedicated by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the Crown Prince to the Hajj and Umrah sector, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, he added.

"With delegations from over 56 countries, the 'Expo Hajj' is expected to witness the signing of 400 agreements and partnerships. It will feature 10 keynote sessions, 13 panel discussions and 'Hajj Talks', as well as 36 workshops and related events and activities, notably the Islamic exposition and the 'Hajj Hackathon'" the ministry said.

The 2021 edition of the conference, it added, saw record numbers with over 45,000 attendees and 115 commercial agreements.

The second edition would also feature a wide range of scientific sessions, workshops, and training programmes, with several ministers of Islamic affairs, endowments and Hajj ambassadors and consuls, and Hajj and Umrah operators from around the world, the ministry said.