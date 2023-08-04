Saudi Arabia to Hold Security Councilors' Meeting on Ukraine on Saturday - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Arabia will hold a multinational meeting at national security councilors' level on August 5 to discuss ways to put an end to the Ukrainian crisis, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Saudi Arabia will hold a multinational meeting at national security councilors' level on August 5 to discuss ways to put an end to the Ukrainian crisis, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday.

The meeting, which will take place in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is a result of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts and humanitarian initiatives aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine as well as of his regular discussions of the issue with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities since the first days of the crisis, SPA reported.

Riyadh is hopeful that the meeting will "help to strengthen dialogue and cooperation through the exchange of opinions, coordination and international discussions of ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis by diplomatic and political ways," the report said. The Saudi authorities also hope that the meeting will be instrumental in strengthening the global peace and security and saving the world from further humanitarian and economic upheavals, SPA reported.