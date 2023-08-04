Open Menu

Saudi Arabia To Hold Security Councilors' Meeting On Ukraine On Saturday - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Saudi Arabia to Hold Security Councilors' Meeting on Ukraine on Saturday - State Media

Saudi Arabia will hold a multinational meeting at national security councilors' level on August 5 to discuss ways to put an end to the Ukrainian crisis, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Saudi Arabia will hold a multinational meeting at national security councilors' level on August 5 to discuss ways to put an end to the Ukrainian crisis, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday.

The meeting, which will take place in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is a result of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts and humanitarian initiatives aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine as well as of his regular discussions of the issue with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities since the first days of the crisis, SPA reported.

Riyadh is hopeful that the meeting will "help to strengthen dialogue and cooperation through the exchange of opinions, coordination and international discussions of ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis by diplomatic and political ways," the report said. The Saudi authorities also hope that the meeting will be instrumental in strengthening the global peace and security and saving the world from further humanitarian and economic upheavals, SPA reported.

Related Topics

World Exchange Ukraine Russia Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman August From

Recent Stories

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

12 minutes ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

12 minutes ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

12 minutes ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

13 minutes ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

14 minutes ago
 Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

14 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

13 minutes ago
 Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarti ..

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State ..

13 minutes ago
 US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went ..

US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

13 minutes ago
 Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black S ..

Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black Sea deal: UN agency

13 minutes ago
 UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace ..

UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace After Sunak Mansion Protest - ..

13 minutes ago
 Fahad Al Hammadi strikes gold as UAE continues win ..

Fahad Al Hammadi strikes gold as UAE continues winning streak at MMAF Youth Worl ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World