Saudi Arabia To Host 10th IUCN ROWA Regional Conservation Forum
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the National Center for Wildlife, will host the 10th Regional Conservation Forum of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Regional Office for West Asia (ROWA) from September 9 to 11, 2024.
The event will be attended by the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the board of the National Center for Wildlife Eng. Abdulrahman AlFadley and IUCN President Razan Al Mubarak. Over 200 specialists and experts representing IUCN members from the West Asia region, officials from the IUCN ROWA, and several stakeholders in Saudi Arabia will participate in the forum.
Held every four years, the IUCN Regional Conservation Forum is a significant platform for fostering collaboration among IUCN members in West Asia. It provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and expertise, addressing shared environmental challenges, and developing effective conservation strategies.
The forum will serve as a preparatory meeting for regional participation in the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress and will promote enhanced cooperation among members in the region to preserve biodiversity. This forum reflects Saudi Arabia's growing leadership in environmental conservation and biodiversity protection as part of its Vision 2030 goals.
