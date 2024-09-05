Open Menu

Saudi Arabia To Host 10th IUCN ROWA Regional Conservation Forum

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Saudi Arabia to host 10th IUCN ROWA Regional Conservation Forum

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the National Center for Wildlife, will host the 10th Regional Conservation Forum of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Regional Office for West Asia (ROWA) from September 9 to 11, 2024.

The event will be attended by the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the board of the National Center for Wildlife Eng. Abdulrahman AlFadley and IUCN President Razan Al Mubarak. Over 200 specialists and experts representing IUCN members from the West Asia region, officials from the IUCN ROWA, and several stakeholders in Saudi Arabia will participate in the forum.

Held every four years, the IUCN Regional Conservation Forum is a significant platform for fostering collaboration among IUCN members in West Asia. It provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and expertise, addressing shared environmental challenges, and developing effective conservation strategies.

The forum will serve as a preparatory meeting for regional participation in the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress and will promote enhanced cooperation among members in the region to preserve biodiversity. This forum reflects Saudi Arabia's growing leadership in environmental conservation and biodiversity protection as part of its Vision 2030 goals.

Related Topics

World Exchange Water Agriculture Saudi Arabia September Congress Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 hour ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

2 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

4 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

4 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

5 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

5 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World