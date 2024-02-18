Saudi Arabia To Host 11th World Water Forum In 2027
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 11th World Water Forum 2027 in Riyadh.
This significant event highlights its dedication to the sustainability of water resources, improvement of the quality of life, and its pivotal role in addressing regional and global water concerns.
Additionally, it emphasizes its commitment to the attainment of sustainable development goals.
The announcement came during today's meeting in Türkiye, organized by the World Water Council to vote and select the host country for the forum. KSA secured votes from the council members, prevailing over Italy, which was also contending to host the forum.
The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Alfadley, highlighted that the Kingdom's successful bid to host the event showcases its achievement of developmental, economic, and societal targets despite water scarcity.
He emphasized the pivotal role of the National Water Strategy in establishing comprehensive institutional frameworks and effective plans, ensuring the supply of safe, clean, high-quality water at affordable prices. The updated Water Law promotes increased private sector involvement.
The law enhances access to clean and safe water for all individuals. It also emphasizes water management with sustainable methods aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The World Water Council organizes the Forum every three years with a host country.
The Forum provides a unique platform where the water community and key decision-makers can collaborate and make long-term progress on global water challenges.
