Open Menu

Saudi Arabia To Host 11th World Water Forum In 2027

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Saudi Arabia to host 11th World Water Forum in 2027

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 11th World Water Forum 2027 in Riyadh.

This significant event highlights its dedication to the sustainability of water resources, improvement of the quality of life, and its pivotal role in addressing regional and global water concerns.

Additionally, it emphasizes its commitment to the attainment of sustainable development goals.

The announcement came during today's meeting in Türkiye, organized by the World Water Council to vote and select the host country for the forum. KSA secured votes from the council members, prevailing over Italy, which was also contending to host the forum.

The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Alfadley, highlighted that the Kingdom's successful bid to host the event showcases its achievement of developmental, economic, and societal targets despite water scarcity.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the National Water Strategy in establishing comprehensive institutional frameworks and effective plans, ensuring the supply of safe, clean, high-quality water at affordable prices. The updated Water Law promotes increased private sector involvement.

The law enhances access to clean and safe water for all individuals. It also emphasizes water management with sustainable methods aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The World Water Council organizes the Forum every three years with a host country.

The Forum provides a unique platform where the water community and key decision-makers can collaborate and make long-term progress on global water challenges.

Related Topics

World Water Vote Agriculture Riyadh Progress Italy Saudi Arabia Event All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

14 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

14 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

14 hours ago
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

14 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

14 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

14 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

14 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

14 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

14 hours ago

More Stories From World