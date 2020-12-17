Saudi Arabia to Host Gulf Cooperation Council Summit on Jan. 5 - Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry

An annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which traditionally takes place in December, will be held this time on January 5, 2021, in Saudi Arabia, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) An annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which traditionally takes place in December, will be held this time on January 5, 2021, in Saudi Arabia, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, a diplomatic source told Kuwaiti media that the resolution to the long-standing Gulf crisis could be reached during the summit.

"Kuwait continues to adhere to the same foreign policy pursued by the late Emir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, focused on non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and preserving the unity of the Gulf states, and expresses its aspiration to hold the Gulf summit in a real format in the hospitable brotherly kingdom of Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021," the ministry said following meetings with ambassadors from the Gulf monarchies.

All of the Gulf countries earlier expressed their support for the efforts of Kuwait and the United States to resolve disputes between Qatar and its neighbors, hoping that a successful solution to the conflict would be found during the upcoming regional meeting.

Kuwait, along with the US, has led efforts to settle the Gulf crisis that has been ongoing since June 2017, when four nations Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE cut ties with Qatar, accusing the state of backing terrorism, while others later downgraded ties with Doha and imposed a total blockade of the country.

In response, Doha repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was based on lies.