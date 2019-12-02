UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Host Gulf Summit On Dec. 10

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:48 AM

Saudi Arabia will host the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the capital Riyadh on Dec. 10, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday

GCC General Secretary Abdullatif Al Zayani announced that the Gulf leaders will hold their 40th meeting in Riyadh, saying that the summit will be chaired by the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The ministerial preparatory meeting before the summit will be held in Riyadh on Dec. 9.

He said that the Gulf leaders will discuss topics that could reinforce cooperation and integration in politics, defense, security, and review regional and international policies.

