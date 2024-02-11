- Home
- Saudi Arabia to host on Sunday 1st space debris conference with participants from over 50 countries
Saudi Arabia To Host On Sunday 1st Space Debris Conference With Participants From Over 50 Countries
Published February 11, 2024
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Riyadh is set to host the inaugural Space Debris Conference, themed “Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy,” later today, Sunday. The event will bring together more than 260 experts and global speakers from over 50 countries.
The conference, the first of its kind in the region, will witness the attendance of the Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA), Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha; the CEO of the SSA, Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi; and the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin.
Prominent figures such as Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), and specialists from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency, and other countries including Japan, Britain, and France will also be present.
The conference is organized by the SSA in collaboration with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) along with UNOOSA as a content partner.
The event aims to establish a global platform for dialogue and enhance international cooperation in tackling space debris challenges, showcasing the Kingdom's leadership in this area.
Additionally, it will facilitate partnerships and expertise exchange among global, regional, and local entities in the space sector.
Encouraging collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and academic institutions to devise innovative solutions and mitigate the impact of space debris is also a key objective.
The conference seeks to translate visions and ideas into actionable procedures, with the global space community eagerly awaiting the outcomes of this groundbreaking event.
Moreover, it is expected to reinforce Saudi Arabia's position in peaceful space exploration while contributing to the development and security of the global space economy.
Concurrently, an exhibition featuring local and international companies specializing in space technologies and sciences will be held, aiming to raise awareness about space debris dangers and showcase rapid technological advancements addressing this global challenge.
