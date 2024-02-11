Open Menu

Saudi Arabia To Host On Sunday 1st Space Debris Conference With Participants From Over 50 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia to host on Sunday 1st space debris conference with participants from over 50 countries

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Riyadh is set to host the inaugural Space Debris Conference, themed “Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy,” later today, Sunday. The event will bring together more than 260 experts and global speakers from over 50 countries.

The conference, the first of its kind in the region, will witness the attendance of the Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA), Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha; the CEO of the SSA, Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi; and the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Prominent figures such as Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), and specialists from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency, and other countries including Japan, Britain, and France will also be present.

The conference is organized by the SSA in collaboration with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) along with UNOOSA as a content partner.

The event aims to establish a global platform for dialogue and enhance international cooperation in tackling space debris challenges, showcasing the Kingdom's leadership in this area.

Additionally, it will facilitate partnerships and expertise exchange among global, regional, and local entities in the space sector.

Encouraging collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and academic institutions to devise innovative solutions and mitigate the impact of space debris is also a key objective.

The conference seeks to translate visions and ideas into actionable procedures, with the global space community eagerly awaiting the outcomes of this groundbreaking event.

Moreover, it is expected to reinforce Saudi Arabia's position in peaceful space exploration while contributing to the development and security of the global space economy.

Concurrently, an exhibition featuring local and international companies specializing in space technologies and sciences will be held, aiming to raise awareness about space debris dangers and showcase rapid technological advancements addressing this global challenge.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Exchange France Riyadh Saudi Itu Japan Saudi Arabia Saud Sunday Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

18 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

18 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

19 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

19 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

19 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

22 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

23 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

24 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World