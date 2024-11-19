Open Menu

Saudi Arabia To Host The 2025 Fire And Rescue World Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Saudi Arabia to host the 2025 fire and rescue World Championship

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense has received the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers flag to host the 2025 Fire and Rescue World Championship in Riyadh, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, taking over from the People's Republic of China, which hosted the event in 2024.

The handover ceremony was attended by Director General of Civil Defense Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Sulaiman Al-Faraj and officials from the Ministry of Sport.

The federation was established in 2001, has 32 member countries, and has held over 15 world championships. Competitions include tower climbing, 400m relays, 100m sprints, and firefighting events.

