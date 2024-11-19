Saudi Arabia To Host The 2025 Fire And Rescue World Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense has received the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers flag to host the 2025 Fire and Rescue World Championship in Riyadh, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, taking over from the People's Republic of China, which hosted the event in 2024.
The handover ceremony was attended by Director General of Civil Defense Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Sulaiman Al-Faraj and officials from the Ministry of Sport.
The federation was established in 2001, has 32 member countries, and has held over 15 world championships. Competitions include tower climbing, 400m relays, 100m sprints, and firefighting events.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Foreign Minister leads the Kingdom’s delegation at 2nd session of the G20 summit6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Zunaira catches spotlight as youngest COP29 delegate, demands youth's inclusion in climat ..6 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Prince of Monaco on National Day6 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise6 minutes ago
-
Philippines resumes accepting renewable energy contract applications6 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Tonga16 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to hold 'International conference on Conjoined Twins16 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Italy have common sensitivity toward Mediterranean: Italian senator26 minutes ago
-
Spain royals to visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip: media56 minutes ago
-
Burst dike leaves Filipino farmers under water56 minutes ago
-
Man held after crashing car near China school, injuring multiple children56 minutes ago
-
Over 1.8M affected by typhoons in Philippines56 minutes ago