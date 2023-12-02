Saudi Arabia to host UNIDO 21st General Conference in 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the 21st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Riyadh in November 2025 following a resolution adopted by acclamation by the 172 members of the Vienna-based organization.

The Kingdom’s selection came during the 20th session of the UNIDO General Conference held in the Austrian capital, Vienna, with the participation of an official Saudi delegation, headed by Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef.

On the occasion, Alkhorayef extended his thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their support to the ministry and the industrial sector.