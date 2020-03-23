Saudi Arabia to Impose Curfew for Over 20 Days Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) A 21-day curfew will be imposed in Saudi Arabia starting from Monday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, state media report.

A relevant decree was signed by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The curfew will be in force between 7 p. m and 6 a. m.

There are over 500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

On Friday, state media reported that Saudi Arabia was going to suspend passenger travel on domestic flights, buses, and trains, as well as taxi services for two weeks beginning on Saturday in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.