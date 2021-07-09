UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Launch Digital News Platform As Part Of Lobbying Effort In US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:40 AM

Saudi Arabia to Launch Digital News Platform as Part of Lobbying Effort in US - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Saudi Arabia will launch a digital news platform in Washington, DC, that will be a  part of the new lobbying initiative targeting US lawmakers and the White House, CNBC reported citing lobbying disclosures filed with the US Justice Department.

The report said on Thursday that the digital news platform, which has not yet been formally launched, is funded by the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Co.

The report pointed out that journalists who will work for the news outlet have worked for Fox News, NBC, Al Jazeera and SiriusXM satellite radio.

More Stories From World

