Saudi Arabia To Localize Engineering Jobs: Reports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:36 PM

Saudi Arabia to localize engineering jobs: Reports

Saudi Arabia decided on Monday to localize engineering jobs in the country, according to local media

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia decided on Monday to localize engineering jobs in the country, according to local media.

The decision was taken by Saudi Labor Minister Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi as part of measures to localize professions and provide graduates with employment opportunities in the kingdom, Arab news daily reported.

The decision, intending to localize 20 percent of the engineering jobs, also aims to bolster the private sector's share in the national economy.

The measure will be applied to all private sector organizations in the country that employ five or more engineering professionals, the newspaper said.

Saudi Arabia has previously localized some other professions, including dentistry and pharmacy.

