Saudi Arabia to Reach Oil Output Capacity of 12Mln BpD by Late November - Energy Minister

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia intends to reach the oil production capacity of 12 million barrels daily by the end of November and an output of 9.86 million barrels per day this and next month, the country's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said Monday.

In September, the country's output capacity was decreased because of drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities.

"We will be at 12 [million barrels per day] in terms of capacity... in the end of November," the minister told reporters, adding that the production in October would be at 9.86 million barrels per day and "November would be also the same."

The minister said that Saudi oil exports at the moment were at "about 6.9-7 million" barrels per day.