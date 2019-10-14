UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Reach Oil Output Capacity Of 12Mln BpD By Late November - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Saudi Arabia to Reach Oil Output Capacity of 12Mln BpD by Late November - Energy Minister

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia intends to reach the oil production capacity of 12 million barrels daily by the end of November and an output of 9.86 million barrels per day this and next month, the country's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said Monday.

In September, the country's output capacity was decreased because of drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities.

"We will be at 12 [million barrels per day] in terms of capacity... in the end of November," the minister told reporters, adding that the production in October would be at 9.86 million barrels per day and "November would be also the same."

The minister said that Saudi oil exports at the moment were at "about 6.9-7 million" barrels per day.

Related Topics

Drone Exports Oil Saudi Same Saudi Arabia September October November Million

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

21 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

21 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

31 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

35 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

45 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.