Saudi Arabia to Respond Effectively to Missile Attack After Launch Site Found - Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia has not yet established the exact launch site of the missiles that attacked the kingdom, but will respond in effective manner when it's found, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday.

"We believe that Iran is responsible for the attack because the equipment is the Iranian equipment. We know that it didn't come from the south. We know it because of the range of the equipment. We believe it came from the north, we are certain it came from the north.

And what we are doing now is investigating to locate the actual launch site," al-Jubeir said at the Council on Foreign Affairs in New York.

"We want to make sure that we avoid war at all costs ... We want to make sure that we know exactly what happened, exactly where it came from. We want to mobilize the international support and we want to look at all our options - diplomatic options, economic options, and military options - and then make a decision and move in a very deliberate and very effective manner," the minister stressed.