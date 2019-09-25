UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Respond Effectively To Missile Attack After Launch Site Found - Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Saudi Arabia to Respond Effectively to Missile Attack After Launch Site Found - Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia has not yet established the exact launch site of the missiles that attacked the kingdom, but will respond in effective manner when it's found, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday.

"We believe that Iran is responsible for the attack because the equipment is the Iranian equipment. We know that it didn't come from the south. We know it because of the range of the equipment. We believe it came from the north, we are certain it came from the north.

And what we are doing now is investigating to locate the actual launch site," al-Jubeir said at the Council on Foreign Affairs in New York.

"We want to make sure that we avoid war at all costs ... We want to make sure that we know exactly what happened, exactly where it came from. We want to mobilize the international support and we want to look at all our options - diplomatic options, economic options, and military options - and then make a decision and move in a very deliberate and very effective manner," the minister stressed.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Saudi New York Saudi Arabia SITE All From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 minute ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

31 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.