Saudi Arabia To Take Part In Major US-Led Navy Drills - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia to Take Part in Major US-Led Navy Drills - Defense Ministry

The Saudi Arabian navy is set to participate in the US-led military drills in the Indian Ocean, the largest of their kind, a statement from the kingdom's defense ministry announced Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Saudi Arabian navy is set to participate in the US-led military drills in the Indian Ocean, the largest of their kind, a statement from the kingdom's defense ministry announced Friday.

"The Saudi Royal Navy will take part in the largest naval exercises in the world, these are international exercises organized by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces - IMX 19 in the north of the Persian Gulf, in the Gulf of Oman, in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Djibouti and in The Gulf of Aqaba from October 25 to November 15 with the participation of 56 countries and six international organizations," the Saudi Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The goal of the drills is to deter threats to freedom of navigation and maritime trade as well as to demonstrate the global resolve, the communique added.

The drills come after a series of attacks on Saudi tankers throughout this year which the kingdom has blamed on regional foe Iran, which on its part denied involvement.

