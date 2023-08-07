Open Menu

Saudi Arabia, Turkey Sign Agreement To Localize Attack Drones Manufacturing - Defense Firm

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Saudi Arabian state-run defense company SAMI has announced that it signed a strategic agreement with Turkish drone-maker Baykar on Sunday to localize the manufacturing of Bayraktar Akinci combat drones.

"Under the patronage of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense, we are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic localization agreement with @BaykarTech, to localize the manufacturing of the "Bayraktar Akıncı" UAVs and their systems within the Kingdom. This agreement will enhance #SAMI's role in supporting the national defense industry and strengthening our local capabilities," the defense company said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The company added that "the strategic localization agreement is a continuation of the acquisition contracts signed by @modgovksa (the Saudi Defense Ministry) with @BaykarTech, aiming to enhance the readiness of the armed forces and bolster the Kingdom's defense and manufacturing capabilities, in line with #SaudiVision2030."

Baykar signed a cooperation agreement and acquisition contracts with the Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the country in July. Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar then said that the contract worth between $5 billion and $7 billion included the export of Bayraktar Akinci drones.

