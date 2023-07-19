Open Menu

Saudi Arabia, Turkey Sign Memorandum On Energy Cooperation - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Saudi Arabia and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the production of oil and gas as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the Gulf monarchy, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The formal signing reportedly took place during the meeting between Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The document was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Salman and Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

The memorandum is aimed at developing a mechanism to promote investments and cooperation in energy between the two countries, the report read.

In addition to fossil fuels, it also covers bilateral cooperation on renewable sources of energy, the news agency said.

On Tuesday, Erdogan's office said that Turkish drone developer Baykar, known for its Bayraktar combat drones, signed a cooperation agreement and acquisition contracts with the Saudi Defense Ministry.

Erdogan is touring the Gulf countries from July 17-19.

