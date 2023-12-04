Saudi Arabia, Turkiye strengthen collaboration in Agriculture, Livestock, & Water Management

The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdurrahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdurrahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation and enhance production capabilities in the domains of agriculture, livestock, and water management.

During signing ceremony of the MoU at the ministry's headquarters, the two parties expressed their commitment to preparing the agricultural sector in both countries for climate change.

They also pledged to introduce technologies in agriculture and crop production, develop the livestock sector, and strengthen plant and animal health, including their protection and safeguarding.

As per the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on the advancement of biotechnology, organic agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture, and the formulation of quality policies in the agricultural sector. Additionally, the agreement covers cooperation in agricultural water management, monitoring water pollution from agricultural activities, and optimizing water usage in agriculture.