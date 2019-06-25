Saudi Arabia, UAE Committed to Building Global Coalition on Asia, Europe Security - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are committed to joining the United States in building a coalition to help preserve security in Asia, Europe and other parts of the world.

"Constructive meetings in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi," Pompeo said via Twitter. "The US, Saudi Arabia and UAE are committed to a global coalition that strengthens peace, security and prosperity in Asia, Europe and the rest of the world."

On Monday, Pompeo arrived in the Middle East to discuss with Saudi and UAE officials efforts to build a global coalition against Iran, among other issues.