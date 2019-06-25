UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia, UAE Committed To Building Global Coalition On Asia, Europe Security - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:03 PM

Saudi Arabia, UAE Committed to Building Global Coalition on Asia, Europe Security - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are committed to joining the United States in building a coalition to help preserve security in Asia, Europe and other parts of the world

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are committed to joining the United States in building a coalition to help preserve security in Asia, Europe and other parts of the world.

"Constructive meetings in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi," Pompeo said via Twitter. "The US, Saudi Arabia and UAE are committed to a global coalition that strengthens peace, security and prosperity in Asia, Europe and the rest of the world."

On Monday, Pompeo arrived in the Middle East to discuss with Saudi and UAE officials efforts to build a global coalition against Iran, among other issues.

Related Topics

World Iran Europe Twitter UAE Jeddah Abu Dhabi Saudi United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UK Halts Riot Gear Export to Hong Kong, Urges Prob ..

20 minutes ago

Clive Lloyd calls for West Indies tons to match ta ..

20 minutes ago

Most migrants drowned off Spain coast never found: ..

20 minutes ago

US Navy Satellite to Test Earth Magnetic Field as ..

23 minutes ago

Legal framework to be finalized to strengthen Pak- ..

23 minutes ago

UK to Continue Cooperation With Iraq in Security, ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.