Saudi Arabia, UAE Create Joint Committee to Stabilize Ceasefire in South Yemen - Reports

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have set up a joint committee that will oversee the implementation of a ceasefire in the south of Yemen, with the body starting its work on Monday, media reported, citing the Saudi-led coalition's spokesma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have set up a joint committee that will oversee the implementation of a ceasefire in the south of Yemen, with the body starting its work on Monday, media reported, citing the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman.

Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are part of a coalition backing the government of Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi in its fight against Houthi rebels. However, in the wake of the uprising of south Yemen separatists earlier in August, the Yemeni government accused the United Arab Emirates of supporting these forces, a claim Abu Dhabi vehemently denies.

According to the SPA news agency, Col. Turki Maliki said that the Saudi-UAE joint committee will be stabilizing the recently-reached ceasefire in the southern provinces of Shabwa and Abyan, and supporting the truce in Aden.

The coalition's spokesman also urged all sides concerned to respect Yemen's national interests.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the Hadi government and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. Earlier in August, however, tensions flared up between the government forces and southern separatists, which have long been seeking the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into single state in 1990.

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the separatist Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC) took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in the port city of Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of Hadi after Sanaa was seized by Houthis. Pressured by the Saudi coalition, the STC, however, later agreed to join a ceasefire and withdrew its forces from the positions it had taken over.