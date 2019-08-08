UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia, UAE To Deliver 540,000 Tonnes Of Wheat To Sudan - Reports

Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:44 AM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have allocated 540,000 tonnes of wheat to help Sudan, Saudi media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have allocated 540,000 tonnes of wheat to help Sudan, Saudi media reported on Wednesday.

The first two shipments of wheat amounting to 140,000 tonnes have already been sent, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The wheat delivery is part of a joint $3 billion package announced by the two countries in April 2019.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia believe that the entire 540,000 tonnes can meet the needs of Sudanese for three months.

The country has been shaken by multiple conflicts. Earlier this year, the Sudanese military overthrew then-President Omar Bashir amid protests against rising prices. Sudan's economy has been stagnating for some time now, coupled with constant food and water shortages.

