Saudi Arabia Urges Iran To Start Talks On Demarcation In Persian Gulf - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Saudi Arabia Urges Iran to Start Talks on Demarcation in Persian Gulf - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Saudi Arabia has urged Iran to engage in talks on demarcation of border maritime zone in the Persian Gulf, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported, citing a source in the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry.

In March 2022, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the al-Durra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the agreement, calling the deal illegal, while saying that Tehran also had a share in the field.

Saudi Arabia has called on Iran to begin talks to determine the eastern border of the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait with the al-Durra field, the SPA said, citing the source.

Resources in the zone are exclusive property of the two countries, and only Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have a right to develop and exploit them, the report added.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed in March to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

