Saudi Arabia, US Conclude Week-Long Joint Naval Drills - Saudi Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The joint Saudi-US drills named "Naval Defender 2021," which started on January 21, ended on Thursday, the Saudi Defense Ministry said.

"The Royal Saudi Arabian Navy, with the participation of the US Navy and a British minesweeper, is completing the Mixed Naval Defender 21 exercise," the ministry said.

Ships, boats, special maritime security units and naval aviation participated in the week-long drills, according to the Saudi Press Agency.