Saudi Arabia, US Sign 18 Agreements, Memorandums of Cooperation - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Riyadh and Washington has signed 18 agreements and memorandums of cooperation during US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia, a Saudi Arabian state media reported on Saturday.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the said agreements cover space, investment, energy, information and communications technology, healthcare, and other spheres.

These agreements provide new avenues for cooperation in the said spheres, according to the report.

Among these agreements is one signed between the Saudi Space Authority and US space agency NASA for the joint exploration of the Moon and Mars. Other agreements of cooperation were also concluded with Boeing Aerospace, Raytheon Defense Industries, Medtronic and Digital Diagnostics, IKVIA, and IBM. The agreement with IBM stipulates career development courses for some 100,000 young women and men over five years within eight innovative initiatives, the report read.