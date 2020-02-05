UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia, Vietnam Detect Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Outbreaks - Animal Health Agency

Wed 05th February 2020

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam Detect Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Outbreaks - Animal Health Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Outbreaks of a highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, were detected in Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday, citing the Saudi Environment Ministry and the Vietnamese Agriculture Ministry.

In Saudi Arabia, the outbreak of avian influenza's subtype of H5N8 started on January 30, and infected and killed more than 22,000 birds in the central areas of the country. Moreover, at least 385,300 birds were killed and disposed of, the OIE said, citing Dr.

Sanad Alharbi, the director of the Environment Ministry's department responsible for livestock risk assessment.

In Vietnam, the outbreak of avian influenza's subtype of H5N6 started on January 18, and infected and killed more than 2,000 birds in the country's north. Additionally, 300 birds were killed and disposed of, the OIE said, citing Dr. Dong Pham Van, the head of the Agriculture Ministry's department of animal health.

