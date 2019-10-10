UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Views Turkish Operation In Syria As Aggression - Foreign Ministry Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Saudi Arabia Views Turkish Operation in Syria as Aggression - Foreign Ministry Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia considers the ongoing Turkish military operation in Syria "an aggression," news agency SPA said Wednesday, citing a source in the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

According to the source, the kingdom condemns the military operation in the border regions of Syria and considers it an aggression and a violation of the sovereignty and territorial unity of Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

The latest media reports indicate that the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.

The SDF press service said in a recent report that at least three Kurdish militia fighters and five civilians were killed, while dozens were injured in shelling of the border areas in Syria by Turkey.

