Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Vows To Make Every Effort To Resolve Syrian Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Saudi Arabia Vows to Make Every Effort to Resolve Syrian Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a telephone conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, during which he reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's readiness to make every effort to achieve a political settlement in Syria, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a telephone conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, during which he reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's readiness to make every effort to achieve a political settlement in Syria, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia to hold talks with Faisal bin Farhan to discuss a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

"During the call, they discussed ways to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis ... Prince Faisal bin Farhan also affirmed the Kingdom's keenness to exert all efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria's unity, security, stability, and Arab affiliation," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

On Friday, the foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab nations, Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan will hold a meeting in Jeddah to discuss Syria's return to the League of Arab States, after its membership was suspended over the 2011 unrest.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups, including terrorists. The same year, the West and the Arab League imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Egypt Twitter Iraq Jeddah Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Saud All Government Unity Foods Limited Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

59 seconds ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

2 minutes ago
 First Russian Film Shot on ISS to Be Released Abro ..

First Russian Film Shot on ISS to Be Released Abroad - Film Director

1 minute ago
 Poland Aims to Host Production of Depleted Uranium ..

Poland Aims to Host Production of Depleted Uranium Ammo for US Abrams Tanks - Mo ..

1 minute ago
 Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shootin ..

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident in Northern Kosovo

16 minutes ago
 Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.