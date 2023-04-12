Saudi Arabia Vows to Make Every Effort to Resolve Syrian Crisis - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a telephone conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, during which he reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's readiness to make every effort to achieve a political settlement in Syria, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia to hold talks with Faisal bin Farhan to discuss a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

"During the call, they discussed ways to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis ... Prince Faisal bin Farhan also affirmed the Kingdom's keenness to exert all efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria's unity, security, stability, and Arab affiliation," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

On Friday, the foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab nations, Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan will hold a meeting in Jeddah to discuss Syria's return to the League of Arab States, after its membership was suspended over the 2011 unrest.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups, including terrorists. The same year, the West and the Arab League imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.