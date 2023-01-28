UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against Further Escalation - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against Further Escalation - Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia has warned Israelis and Palestinians against descending into "further serious escalation" following several recent attacks in the region, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Saudi Arabia has warned Israelis and Palestinians against descending into "further serious escalation" following several recent attacks in the region, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's warning that the situation between Palestinians and Israelis will slide into further serious escalation, and the Kingdom condemns all targeting of civilians, stressing the need to de-escalate, revive the peace process and end the occupation (of the Palestinian territories)," the ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a similar call to the conflicting parties.

On Friday, Israeli police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. According to police, seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The attacker was reportedly a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry. The attack came 24 hours after a massive Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, in which at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured.

Earlier in the day, two people were injured as a result of another alleged terrorist attack in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Army Police Twitter Bank Jerusalem David Saudi Arabia SITE All Refugee

Recent Stories

Lady wardens performing duties to ensure smooth tr ..

Lady wardens performing duties to ensure smooth traffic flow: CTO

33 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh direct ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh directs for neat, clean environment ..

35 seconds ago
 PM appreciates Saad Rafique for launching Islamaba ..

PM appreciates Saad Rafique for launching Islamabad-Karachi Greenline Train

10 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to incr ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to increase fees due to severe financ ..

10 minutes ago
 Covid immunity strengthens over time in vaccinated ..

Covid immunity strengthens over time in vaccinated people: Study

7 minutes ago
 UN Rights chief slams large-scale repression of hu ..

UN Rights chief slams large-scale repression of human rights in Myanmar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.