Saudi Arabia was once a green oasis, study of ancient caves reveals

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A groundbreaking scientific study led by Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission has revealed that the Arabian Peninsula, now largely arid desert, was a lush green oasis nearly eight million years ago.

Announced at a press conference, the study, published in the prestigious journal Nature - analyzes 22 cave formations in the "Duhool Al-Summan" sinkholes northeast of the capital. According to Dr. Ajab Alotaibi, Director General of Antiquities at the Heritage Commission, the research presents the longest continuous climate record ever documented in the Arabian Peninsula, spanning an extraordinary eight million years.

“This is one of the most significant climate records in the Arabian Peninsula,” Alotaibi said, highlighting that the findings offer vital insights into the region’s environmental past and its pivotal role as a corridor for the migration of humans and animals between Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The study, titled “Recurrent Humid Phases in Arabia Over the Past 8 Million Years,” is a central component of the Kingdom’s flagship Green Arabia Project - an ambitious initiative for uncovering Saudi Arabia’s natural and environmental history. The project brought together 30 scientists from 28 institutions worldwide, including the Saudi Geological Survey, King Saud University, the Max Planck Institute (Germany), Griffith University (Australia), and multiple research centers across Europe and the United States.

Using advanced geochemical techniques such as oxygen and carbon isotope analysis, and precise Uranium-Thorium and Uranium-Lead dating, the team identified a series of humid climatic phases stretching from the late Miocene through the Pliocene and into the late Pleistocene.

These wet periods transformed the Arabian Peninsula into fertile landscapes with rivers, lakes, and diverse ecosystems.

The deposits studied, stalagmites and stalactites from seven sinkholes near Shawyah in Rumah Governorat, preserved rich geological data that reflect dramatic environmental shifts over millions of years. The research supports fossil evidence of once-thriving populations of water-dependent animals, including crocodiles, hippos, elephants, giraffes, and large predators, species now extinct in the region.

Beyond reconstructing a vibrant prehistoric ecosystem, the study also sheds light on the role of climate in shaping patterns of human migration and biodiversity across continents. “Understanding these ancient humid phases helps us trace how early humans and animals moved between continents and adapted to shifting environments,” Alotaibi noted.

The Heritage Commission hailed the study as a major milestone in Saudi Arabia’s scientific and cultural journey and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting global research collaboration. Officials also emphasized the untapped potential of the Kingdom’s cave systems, many of which remain unexplored and could hold further secrets about the region’s ancient past.

As part of ongoing efforts, the Green Arabia Project continues to lead international research aimed at documenting and preserving Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural heritage in the face of evolving climate and environmental challenges.