Saudi Arabia Welcomes Full Declassification Of US 9/11 Documents - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Full Declassification of US 9/11 Documents - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Saudi Arabia supports the declassification of documents related to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2011, the kingdom's embassy in the United States said on Wednesday.

"The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States welcomes the release of classified documents relating to the terror­ist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001," the embassy said in a statement.

"Any allegation that Saudi Arabia is complicit in the September 11 attacks is categorically false."

