Saudi Arabia Welcomes Germany's Decision To Rank Hezbollah Group As Terrorist Organization

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Germany's Decision to Rank Hezbollah Group as Terrorist Organization

Saudi Arabia has welcomed a statement by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to designate the Lebanese Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organization and ban its activities in the European country, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has welcomed a statement by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to designate the Lebanese Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organization and ban its activities in the European country, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On behalf of the kingdom, the Foreign Ministry has welcomed an announcement by the German Federal Republic to list the Hezbollah militia [group] as a terrorist organization and ban all of its activities across the country," the ministry's statement said, as quoted by the state-run SPA news agency.

The Foreign Ministry also stressed the importance of the move within the framework of fighting against terrorism at the regional and international levels, urging the global community to take a similar position in a bid to maintain peace and security worldwide.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also welcomed the German government's decision.

Last December, the Bundestag called on the federal government to ban Hezbollah, explaining that Germany with about a thousand supporters is used by the movement as a militant hideout and logistics center.

The German lawmakers insisted that the government, in cooperation with its international partners, should make efforts to subdue to movement's influence in the middle East, especially in Syria. However, they asked that only the movement's activities be banned, but not the movement itself since the existence of social and organizational structures of Hezbollah in Germany had not been confirmed.

