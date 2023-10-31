Saudi Arabia welcomes Nigerian Siamese twins for life-changing separation procedure

Nigerian Siamese twins ‘Hassana and Hasina’ on Tuesday arrived at King Khalid International Airport, underscoring Saudi Arabia's commitment to medical excellence and humanitarian work

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Nigerian Siamese twins ‘Hassana and Hasina’ on Tuesday arrived at King Khalid International Airport, underscoring Saudi Arabia's commitment to medical excellence and humanitarian work.

According to SPA, the twins, accompanied by their parents, were transported from the Republic of Nigeria to Riyadh via an air medical evacuation plane as per directives of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Upon their arrival, the twins were swiftly transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) at the Ministry of National Guard, where a team of medical experts is set to conduct thorough medical examinations and assess the possibility of carrying out the life-changing separation procedure.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, an Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and Head of the Medical Team, expressed his profound gratitude to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their unwavering attention and support for the Saudi programme dedicated to the separation of Siamese twins.

He emphasized that this programme exemplified the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's exceptional medical capabilities, aligning perfectly with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, to advance the country's health sector and positioning it at the forefront of global healthcare.

The parents of the Nigerian twins also conveyed their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for a warm reception and generous hospitality, received since their arrival in the Kingdom.

They expressed their prayers for Allah Almighty to protect them, grant them the best rewards, and safeguard the Kingdom while maintaining its security and stability.