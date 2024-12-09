Saudi Arabia will be ready for FIFA World Cup

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) French star Karim Benzema, Al-Ittihad striker, exuded confidence in Saudi Arabia's readiness to host the FIFA World Cup 2034™ during his visit to Historic Jeddah.

"In 10 years, I believe the Kingdom will be equipped" for the FIFA World Cup 2034™, Benzema asserted "Because training will begin with youth players, that is what is most important: building a solid base to ascend to the top," he added.

During the visit, during which he met with players at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's regional training centers, Benzema commended the Kingdom for being an exciting country to discover, hosting diverse initiatives and sports.

Benzema praised the substantial progress and qualitative leap observed in Saudi football. Benzema encouraged others to explore the Kingdom firsthand to gain a genuine understanding.

He shared his deep admiration for the warm and hospitable Saudi people and described his experience as truly remarkable.