Saudi Arabia Will Continue Supporting Efforts to Resolve Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Saudi Arabia will continue to support international efforts for resolving the crisis in Ukraine politically, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a phone call on Wednesday.

The call was initiated by Lavrov, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

"The two ministers also discussed the latest developments related to the crisis in Ukraine, and His Highness stressed the Kingdom's continued efforts among all parties and its support for international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis politically," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the ministers also discussed bilateral relations as well as latest regional and international developments.