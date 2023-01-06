UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Wins 6 Arab Government Excellence Awards For Years 2021-2022

Saudi Arabia won six of the Arab Government Excellence Awards ceremony for the years 2021-2022, which was organized today by the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), in cooperation with the Government of the United Arab Emirates, at the Arab League Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, and was attended by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology was granted the Best Arab Ministry Award, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development won the Award for the Best Government Project for Community Development for its project "Enhancing the participation of the Saudi workforce in the private sector".

The Ministry of Interior won the award for the best Arab Smart Government Application for the "Absher" application, while Noura bint Abdullah Al-Zaid from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology won the award for the Best Arab Government Employee, and Moataz bin Hussein bin Abdullah from the Makkah Municipality won the award for the Best Arab Government Employee. CEO of the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, Dr. Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Haidari won the Best General Manager of a Body or Institution, concerned with Persons with Disabilities.--

