Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Wins Presidency Of ACAO Executive Council

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Saudi Arabia wins Presidency of ACAO Executive Council

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia unanimously won the presidency of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) during the 28th Ordinary General Assembly meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, stated that this victory reflects the Kingdom's high status in international and regional organizations and its significant role in civil aviation.

Al-Jasser expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their support of the civil aviation sector. He emphasized the importance of enhancing joint Arab efforts in the air transport industry to achieve the highest safety standards.

As a founding member of ACAO, Saudi Arabia has consistently supported the organization's goals and participated in its executive council and technical committees.

The Kingdom hosts the regional headquarters for safety oversight and the cooperative aviation security program for middle Eastern countries. It also supports the International Civil Aviation Organization's "No Country Left Behind" initiative with $1 million.

Al-Jasser affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to developing and supporting ACAO and enhancing its international role, while cooperating with Arab and international partners to promote the aviation industry. Saudi Arabia, one of the founders of ACAO, established in 1996 and affiliated with the Arab League, aims to enhance cooperation among Arab countries in civil aviation development.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Saudi Rabat Saudi Arabia Morocco Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Industry Million Arab

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of ele ..

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals

39 minutes ago
 PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

59 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

1 hour ago
 U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

2 hours ago
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

17 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

17 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World