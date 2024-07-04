Saudi Arabia wins Presidency of ACAO Executive Council

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia unanimously won the presidency of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) during the 28th Ordinary General Assembly meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, stated that this victory reflects the Kingdom's high status in international and regional organizations and its significant role in civil aviation.

Al-Jasser expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their support of the civil aviation sector. He emphasized the importance of enhancing joint Arab efforts in the air transport industry to achieve the highest safety standards.

As a founding member of ACAO, Saudi Arabia has consistently supported the organization's goals and participated in its executive council and technical committees.

The Kingdom hosts the regional headquarters for safety oversight and the cooperative aviation security program for middle Eastern countries. It also supports the International Civil Aviation Organization's "No Country Left Behind" initiative with $1 million.

Al-Jasser affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to developing and supporting ACAO and enhancing its international role, while cooperating with Arab and international partners to promote the aviation industry. Saudi Arabia, one of the founders of ACAO, established in 1996 and affiliated with the Arab League, aims to enhance cooperation among Arab countries in civil aviation development.