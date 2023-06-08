Saudi Arabia Would Prefer to See US Bid to Build Its Nuclear Program - Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia would prefer to see the United States as one of the bidders to build its domestic civil nuclear program, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Saudi Arabia would prefer to see the United States as one of the bidders to build its domestic civil nuclear program, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday.

"It's no secret that we are developing our domestic civil nuclear program.

We would very much prefer to be able to have the US as one of the bidders for that program. There are others that are bidding and, obviously, we would like to build our program with the best technology in the world," the minister said during a joint press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh.