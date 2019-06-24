UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabian Airlines Changes Flight Paths After Iran Downs US Drone - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:47 AM

Saudi Arabian Airlines was among air carriers that re-routed their flights away from the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman after Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Saudi Arabian Airlines was among air carriers that re-routed their flights away from the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman after Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad also adjusted their flight paths after the Federal Aviation Administration banned US carriers from the Iranian airspace following the incident.

Similarly, Indian media reported on Saturday that the country's air carriers were advised to avoid the area.

Earlier this week, Iran downed the US drone, with Washington saying it was shot down in international airspace. Tehran, on its part, insists that the unmanned vehicle was within the Islamic Republic's territorial waters.

