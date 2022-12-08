UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Says Riyadh Firmly Adheres To One China Policy

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday that Riyadh firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports Beijing in protecting its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

"Saudi Arabia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports China in defending its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and supports China's deradicalization measures and efforts, firmly opposes outside interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of protecting human rights," the crown prince said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as quoted by China Central Television.

On Wednesday, the Chinese leader arrived in Saudi Arabia on a state visit that will last until December 10. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Xi would attend the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, as well as the first-ever Sino-Arab summit, which will be an "epoch-making milestone" in the development of Sino-Arab relations.

