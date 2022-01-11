UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabian FM Visit Reflects High-level China-Saudi Strategic Partnership: Wang Yi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Saudi Arabian FM visit reflects high-level China-Saudi strategic partnership: Wang Yi

"As the first foreign minister to arrive in China in the new year, your visit reflects the high-level China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership," said China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister during talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :"As the first foreign minister to arrive in China in the new year, your visit reflects the high-level China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership," said China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister during talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province.

Wang noted that as a good friend, partner and brother sharing mutual trust and reciprocity with Saudi Arabia, China had always prioritized the relations with Saudi Arabia in the middle East and was willing to push bilateral relations to a higher and deeper level, according to Global Times on Tuesday.

He said as an important Islamic country, "Saudi Arabia upholds justice on the Xinjiang issue and opposes the interference into China's domestic affairs, which China highly appreciates, adding its gratitude toward Saudi Arabia for standing with China to hold the Beijing 2022 Games." The two countries also shared great potential in trade and investment cooperation, added Wang. "China will support the 'Vision 2030,' 'Green Middle East' and 'Green Saudi Arabia' initiatives raised by Saudi Arabia, its biggest trade partner and source of crude oil imports in the Middle East. China wishes to expand bilateral cooperation in new energy, e-commerce, law enforcement security, Chinese language teaching and joint archaeology.

" Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said China was Saudi Arabia's important strategic and development partner. Saudi Arabia firmly supported the one China Principle, as well as China's proper position on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and human rights issues, he added.

"Saudi Arabia is willing to synergize its "Vision 2030" with China's Belt and Road Initiative, deepen practical cooperation in oil and gas resources, clean energy, Chinese language teaching and humanities exchanges," Faisal noted.

Wang Yi emphasized that China congratulated Saudi Arabia on taking over the rotating presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hoping to improve the overall cooperation level with the GCC through practical cooperation in multiple areas.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and issues relating to Yemen and Afghanistan. Faisal appreciated China's positive role in peacefully promoting regional safety and stability.

At the invitation of Wang Yi, the foreign ministers of four Middle East countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, as well as GCC secretary general started to visit China from Monday. The first-ever group visit of GCC countries may make breakthroughs in the negotiations over a China-GCC Free Trade Agreement, analysts said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran China Nuclear Yemen Kuwait Oman Oil Visit Road Saudi Wuxi Beijing Hong Kong Bahrain Saudi Arabia Middle East Saud May Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

Indian defence minister's infection indicates grea ..

Indian defence minister's infection indicates greater COVID-19 impact among troo ..

4 minutes ago
 Trials for selection of teams for 73rd Punjab Game ..

Trials for selection of teams for 73rd Punjab Games continue

4 minutes ago
 Mansehra police registered 6614 cases during 2021

Mansehra police registered 6614 cases during 2021

4 minutes ago
 PAJCCI opposes removal of Section 25-A from Custom ..

PAJCCI opposes removal of Section 25-A from Custom Act, calls for withdrawal

4 minutes ago
 India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise ..

India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise Missile - Agency

1 hour ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs 126,000 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs 126,000 per tola

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.