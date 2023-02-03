Saudi Arabian, French Top Officials Discuss Cooperation in Clean Energy - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman on Thursday discussed prospects of cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during her visit to Riyadh, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, the ministers also discussed cooperation in renewable energy, clean hydrogen, and electricity interconnection.

The ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a framework for energy cooperation, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy storage, smart grids, oil and gas and their derivatives, refining, petrochemicals, distribution, and marketing sectors, the report said.

The memorandum of understanding also covers cooperation in digital transformation, the collaboration between companies in the energy sector and joint research at universities and think tanks, as well as mutual educational programs and exchange of experience in the field.